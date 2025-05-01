Biba unveils new 5.2% regulation costs metric

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed for the first time the impact of regulation costs on insurance premiums paid by clients, setting the proportion at 5.2%.

Direct costs

Brokers

Fees by the FCAFOS levySFGB Money Advice Levy (MaPS)Illegal Money Lending LevyOther fees and levies reported by insurance brokers (Economic Crime Levy, ICO fee, etc).

Insurers

Fees levied by FCAFOS levyFSCS levyFinancial Guidance Levy (FGL)Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) feesIllegal Money Lending (IML) levyFinancial Reporting Council (FRC) feesEconomic Crime levyIndirect costs

Brokers

Costs of various compliance services procured from third parties such as law firms