Broker recruitment market stabilises but retirements continue to rise

Aviva’s annual Broker Barometer has found 74% of brokers are recruiting, down from 94% in 2024, suggesting the market is stabilising and many brokers have successfully filled their staffing needs.

When asked why they were recruiting, 52% of brokers said they were hiring due to business growth, an increase of 19 percentage points compared to last year.

The second most common reason cited by respondents was retirement, flagged by 26% up from 22% in 2024. This has led to a greater need for experienced brokers Aviva noted.

Of the brokers that reported vacancies, 59% had a senior vacancy (2024: 39%). The level of brokers recruiting for junior positions also rose from 35% last year to 42%, while