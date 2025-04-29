Broker recruitment market stabilises but retirements continue to rise
Aviva’s annual Broker Barometer has found 74% of brokers are recruiting, down from 94% in 2024, suggesting the market is stabilising and many brokers have successfully filled their staffing needs.
When asked why they were recruiting, 52% of brokers said they were hiring due to business growth, an increase of 19 percentage points compared to last year.
The second most common reason cited by respondents was retirement, flagged by 26% up from 22% in 2024. This has led to a greater need for experienced brokers Aviva noted.
Of the brokers that reported vacancies, 59% had a senior vacancy (2024: 39%). The level of brokers recruiting for junior positions also rose from 35% last year to 42%, while
More on Broker
TH March switches to employee ownership trust
TH March, a jewellery and allied trades specialist broker, is transitioning to an employee ownership trust, in a strategic move it said secures the company’s long-term independence.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Coalition’s Tom Draper
Coalition UK managing director Tom Draper looks forward to filling an extra bag with Biba swag and giveaways; explains why Oasis’ Stand By Me sums up the event perfectly; and explains how it will be supporting brokers with relevant, real-world content on its stand.
Exiting Esure owner Bain Capital tipped to lead on $2bn Acrisure investment
A group led by private equity house Bain Capital is in discussions with US-headquartered Acrisure, owner of Eleven Network and a Top 100 UK Broker, to invest up to $2bn (£1.49bn), Bloomberg has reported.
The FCA’s new five-year plan – what does it actually mean for brokers?
Following the recent publication of its new five-year plan, Insurance Age canvassed opinion from regulatory experts and market commentators on what brokers might expect from the the Financial Conduct Authority between now and 2030.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs
Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems, is looking forward to a New Era of more efficient, responsive, and customer-centric broking; reckons Arsène Wenger would make a good insurance leader; and expects to end the event with a hoarse throat.
TBIG secures third deal of 2025
The Broker Investment Group has increased its shareholding in Mayfair Insurance to 100%, representing the final stage of a two-step succession plan.
FCA ends Scottish broker’s trading permissions after dual pricing attestation and response failures
The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled L R Kennedy Insurance Services’ permission to carry out regulated activities with immediate effect.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Beazley’s Sam Franks
Sam Franks, country manager and head of partner engagement for the UK & Ireland at Beazley, promises plenty of pink and underwriters on its stand; offers advice about how brokers can differentiate themselves from their peers in the market; and looks forward to being energised and reconnected after the event.