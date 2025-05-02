Biba 2025 Countdown: Collinson Insurance’s Jo Shorthouse

Collinson Insurance’s business development lead Jo Shorthouse doubles up on comfy shoes, nominates Ecclesiastical’s Richard Coleman as insurance’s answer to Gareth Southgate, and believes brokers should embrace the opportunities afforded by AI.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

The relentless growth of digital capabilities and now AI represent significant opportunities for brokers to drive further efficiency right through their businesses, enabling them to spend more time with their clients with a range of propositions that are also enhanced and more easily delivered through technology.

Do you have plans for the evening/s at Biba 2025 – if so what