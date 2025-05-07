Biba 2025 Countdown: Broker Insights’ Peter Scott

With exactly a week to go until the conference, Peter Scott, CEO of Broker Insights, advocates meaningful conversations, describes Biba as ‘a marathon, not a sprint,’ and suggests delegates take a moment to reflect at the Alan Turing Memorial in Sackville Gardens.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’. In your view, what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

We have long advocated for evolution within the industry rather than revolution.

In my view, the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking is one that harnesses technology to deliver real, measurable benefits – enhancing decision-making, efficiency, and service – while preserving and elevating the expertise of industry professionals. It’s about moving beyond legacy inefficiencies and