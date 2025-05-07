Insurance Age

Biba 2025 Countdown: Broker Insights’ Peter Scott

Peter Scott
    • Insurance Age staff

    4 minutes

With exactly a week to go until the conference, Peter Scott, CEO of Broker Insights, advocates meaningful conversations, describes Biba as ‘a marathon, not a sprint,’ and suggests delegates take a moment to reflect at the Alan Turing Memorial in Sackville Gardens.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’. In your view, what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

We have long advocated for evolution within the industry rather than revolution.

In my view, the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking is one that harnesses technology to deliver real, measurable benefits – enhancing decision-making, efficiency, and service – while preserving and elevating the expertise of industry professionals. It’s about moving beyond legacy inefficiencies and

Deal
AUB UK Retail targeting 25 deals in 18 months

AUB UK Retail is looking to make 25 buys before the end of next year, with CEO Bob Pybus eyeing up building a £1bn premium business through acquisitions and organic growth, Insurance Age can reveal.

Tom Willmore
Biba 2025 Countdown: Aurora’s Tom Willmore

With the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference only just over a week away Tom Willmore, broker distribution lead at Aurora, offers up offers useful tips to keep delegates moving and well fed with pies, as well as why the mantra ‘quality over quantity’ remains key to getting the best out of the event.

