Access Insurance seals first acquisition since Benefact Group investment

Tim Larden
    • Insurance Age staff

Benefact Group-owned charity specialist Access Insurance has sealed its fourth acquisition with a swoop for Chesterfield-based broker Ladbrook Insurance.

Croydon-based Access became part of the Benefact Group in early 2024 now has over 60 staff and boasts 18,000 clients, which are primarily charities, social enterprises or other community and voluntary groups.

As part of the merger, Tim Larden, the CEO of Ladbrook Insurance for the last 10 years, pictured, will become sales and marketing director at Access and join its board.

With increasing consumer duty requirements, we are open to further opportunities to acquire books of charity clients that

