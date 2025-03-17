Clear recruits ex-Willis international CEO as COO
The Clear Group has appointed Simon Smith as group chief operating officer.
He has held key leadership positions including 10 years with Willis Towers Watson (2008 – 2018), where he was CEO of India leading growth from 1000 to 3800 full time employees, representing 9% of the broker’s global workforce, according to LinkedIn.
Smith, pictured, most recently spent four years with Swiss Re where he was managing director (group technology/operations/efficiency).
He also holds the post of non-executive director - technology, digital and operations at the Ministry of Defence and
FOI reveals smaller broker involvement in FCA’s first Consumer Duty board reports review
The Financial Conduct Authority included 34 firms from the insurance sector in its review of the first annual Consumer Duty board reports, a Freedom of Information request from Insurance Age has revealed.
MGAA boss Keating weighs in as broker survey backs dedicated MGA regulation
A recent survey of insurance brokers has shown backing for the establishment of a dedicated regulatory framework for MGAs, with 68% agreeing that the Financial Conduct Authority should regulate MGAs separately from insurers and brokers.
Peach and Alan Boswell partner on complementary therapy scheme
Peach and Alan Boswell Group have struck their second partnership as the Top 100 Broker aims to grow its bespoke scheme for complementary therapists.
Interview: Phil Bayles, Ardonagh Advisory CCO
Phil Bayles tackles the plans for the rebrand of Ardonagh Advisory to Everywhen, shares insights on digital trading, the rise of AI and his expectations for rate movements in 2025.
Q&A: Christy Chisholm, group sales and marketing director at Clear Group
With 100 days in the role after joining Clear Group from Premium Credit, group sales and marketing director Christy Chisholm reflects on the initial challenges, successes and her work with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association promoting insurance as a career in Tower Hamlets schools.
People Moves: 10 – 14 March 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Ardonagh Advisory opens 2025 M&A account with Anderson & Co
Ardonagh Advisory has snapped up Blackpool-based Anderson & Co (Insurance Brokers), kicking off its buying for 2025.
Private equity firm takes minority stake in Seventeen Group
European mid-market private equity firm IK Partners has signed up to take a minority stake in Seventeen Group, marking its entry into the UK insurance market.