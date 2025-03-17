Clear recruits ex-Willis international CEO as COO

The Clear Group has appointed Simon Smith as group chief operating officer.

He has held key leadership positions including 10 years with Willis Towers Watson (2008 – 2018), where he was CEO of India leading growth from 1000 to 3800 full time employees, representing 9% of the broker’s global workforce, according to LinkedIn.

Smith, pictured, most recently spent four years with Swiss Re where he was managing director (group technology/operations/efficiency).

He also holds the post of non-executive director - technology, digital and operations at the Ministry of Defence and