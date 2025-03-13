In Depth: How can brokers future-proof their placement strategies?

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

Aligning risks properly with the appetite of insurers and MGAs is key to maximising the effort and time brokers spend with their placement strategies. Edward Murray explores how this can also mitigate issues should an agency be withdrawn.

Cancelled agencies are an operational hazard for all brokers and can occur – often out of the blue – as a result of many different factors.

The impact can be inconvenient at best to commercially destructive at worst, and such cancellations can make it more