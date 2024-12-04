Review of the Year 2024: Hedron Network’s Duncan Pagan

Duncan Pagan, consultancy services director at Hedron, reflects on frown-inducing M&A; weighs up the tangible benefits-to-burden ratio when it comes to regulation; and would love to see the Hedron brand atop the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2024?

The resilience of brokers and their ability to grow in challenging market conditions. It’s been another tough year, but brokers have adapted to support more clients with placement solutions.

What has been your biggest insurance/broker-related disappointment of 2024?

The burden of regulation and the toll that is now exacting on business throughout the sector versus the lack of tangible benefits.

What was the M&A deal or personnel hire