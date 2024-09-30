PIB returns to buying with RS Insurance Brokers

Consolidator PIB has bought Nottingham-based RS Insurance Brokers, adding expertise in fleet and professional indemnity to its portfolio of specialisms.

The family business, which has been running for 45-years, has been owned by managing director Karll Smith for the past two decades and adds eight people to PIB.

Charlie Upton, PIB Insurance Brokers’ regional managing director for the North East and East Midlands, described Smith as a “remarkable leader,” and stressed he “will have the chance to elevate his business to new heights with the investment that comes with an acquisition like this”.

Ecosystem

Upton continued: “At PIB, we are committed to