SRG snaps up East Midlands broker
Specialist Risk Group has today unveiled Anthony James Insurance Brokers as its latest acquisition, subject to regulatory approval.
Founded in 2009, Anthony James Insurance Brokers’ expertise includes commercial, corporate, and high-net worth personal lines.
The broker becomes SRG’s fifth acquisition since it announced its new investment partners, Warburg Pincus and Temasek, in May this year and will sit within the consolidator’s retail arm, Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions.
They have built a fast growing and profitable business that we have admired for a number of years, and we are delighted to welcome them to SRG.
