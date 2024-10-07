Insurance Age

Top 100 UK Brokers 2024: Directory – £10m – £12.5m

Top-100-brokers-2023-10-12.5
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Academy – A-One Insurance Group – Broker Direct – EGL Holdings – Freedom Group – Kingfisher – One Sure Insurance – Pivotal Growth – Premium Choice – TH March Group – WF Risk Group

Academy

UK head office address: Academy Insurance, Davidson House, Forbury Square, Reading, RG1 3EU

Leadership: Martin Tyler (CEO)

Number of UK offices including HQ: 9

A-One Insurance Group

UK head office address: Energy House, Crow Arch Lane Industrial Estate, Ringwood, Hampshire, BH24 1PD

Leadership: Ian Penfold (Managing Director), Sarah Smith (Group Operations Director), Matthew Hines (Group IT and Fleet Director), Ryan Jupp (Group Business Development Director)

Number of UK offices including HQ: 8

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: