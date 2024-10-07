Insurance Age

Top 100 UK Brokers 2024: Directory – £25m – £30m

Business Insurance Solutions (Centurian Enterprise Trust) – Hastings Insurance Services (Sampo) – Lycetts (Benefact Group) – Prestige Insurance Holdings – PSC Insurance Group – RAC Financial Services (RAC Group) – Uinsure

Business Insurance Solutions (Centurian Enterprise Trust)

UK head office address: 1st Floor, 2 Bishops Wharf, Walnut Tree Close, Guildford, GU1 4UP

Leadership: Joel Connelly (Group Managing Director), Lance Testa (Group Commercial Director)

Hastings Insurance Services (Sampo)

UK head office address: Conquest House, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 3LW

Leadership: Toby van der Meer (Group CEO), Jamie Hay (Group CFO)

Lycetts (Benefact Group)

UK head office address: Bank House, Pilgrim

