Top 100 UK Brokers 2024: Directory – £1,000m plus

Top 100 Brokers 1000 plus
Gallagher

Gallagher

UK head office address: 25 Walbrook, London, EC4N 8AF

Leadership: Michael Rea (CEO – Global Brokerage (UK)), Nick Harris (CEO – UK/Ireland Retail)

Number of UK offices including HQ: 44

Expected number of UK employees as of 30 June 2024: 6750

Total employees (men/women): 56%/44%

Board level employees (men/women): 70%/30%

Number of starters new to the insurance sector taken on in 2023 (including apprenticeships and graduate programmes): N/D

UK-based acquisitions completed or expected to have

