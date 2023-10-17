Broker Expo 2023: Brokers urged to discuss imminent new terrorism laws with their customers

Brokers are being urged to discuss imminent new laws safeguarding people and customers from terrorism.

The government has already published the draft Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill and it is expected to come into law early next year.

The new law will have a significant impact on how businesses safeguard their customers and the public from terrorist attacks.

Rob Carslake, head of event insurance at Hiscox, speaking on October 12 at the Insurance Age Broker Expo in Birmingham, told the audience the law was an important step change in terrorism protection.

Brokers should understand the