Interview: Mike Bruce, CEO of Brown & Brown Europe
Mike Bruce, last month appointed CEO of Brown & Brown Europe, recounts the consolidator’s acquisition by the US broking giant just over a year ago when it was known as GRP.
Speaking just ahead of his promotion and the subsequent rebranding of the business, Bruce also explained to Insurance Age what is next for the acquisition-hungry broking group.Tell us about the first meetings with Brown & Brown, before the acquisition of GRP?
The first time I met Powell was in November 2021. We met for a 45-minute breakfast which lasted for over three hours.
Once we started talking, it was obvious we thought about things in exactly the same way. Our businesses operated in
