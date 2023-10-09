Insurance Age

Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £5m - £6m

Top-100-brokers-2023-5-6
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

BMS - JCB Insurance Services - McClarrons - Oxford Insurance Brokers (belonging to USI Holdings during 2022) - Premierline Direct (Allianz Business Services) - Principal Insurance - Radius Insurance Solutions (Radius Payment Solutions) - Wesleyan Financial Services (Wesleyan Assurance Society)

BMS

UK head office address: One America Square, London, EC3N 2LS

Leadership: Ian Gormley (CEO – UK)

JCB Insurance Services

UK head office address: Station Road, Rocester, Staffordshire, England, ST14 5JS

Leadership: Michael Gregory (Managing Director)

McClarrons

UK head office address: The Vines, 29 Market Place, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 7LP

Leadership: Sean McClarron (Executive Chairman)

Number of UK offices/Branches: Two

Oxford Insurance Brokers (belonging to USI Holdings

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

My Perfect Insurance Week: Beverley Bates, Markel Law

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Beverley Bates, advice services director at Markel Law​​​​​​​, shares her thoughts.

Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £6m - £7.5m

Attis Insurance Brokers - Brunel Group - CBC Partnership (Paladin Holdings) - Circle Group - Freedom Services Group - Konsileo - MD&H Insurance Services - Tedaisy Insurance Group - The Insurance Octopus (Verastar) - Wrightsure Insurance Group

Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2023: Methodology

Insuramore possesses a detailed knowledge of the global (and UK) insurance broking market resulting from rankings that it published in June 2023 of the top 300 such groups according to their worldwide revenues in 2022 (see www.insuramore.com/rankings/brokers).

Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £7.5m - £10m

Academy Insurance Services - A-One Insurance Group - Bedford Insurance Services Group - Berkeley Insurance Group (Maxted Capital) - CSP - Flint Insurance Group - McGill and Partners - Movo Insurance Brokers - One Broker - Premium Choice - TH March Group …

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: