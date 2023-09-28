Insurance Age

Biba CEO Trudgill hails protection signposting success as agreement renewed

Graeme Trudgill_Biba
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

More than 30,000 consumers have sought help to access life and protection insurance since an industry agreement to signpost customers with medical conditions to specialists was introduced in January 2020 spearheaded by The British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

The agreement has now been renewed for a further three years and includes 39 signatories including industry bodies such as Biba and the Association of British Insurers, protection insurance groups, insurers, brokers, charities and other stakeholders.

It follows the renewal last month of a similar industry signposting agreement to help older people find car or travel cover that has been in existence since 2012.

Since its launch, Biba reports 30,227 enquiries have been made for protection

