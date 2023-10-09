Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2023: Methodology

Insuramore possesses a detailed knowledge of the global (and UK) insurance broking market resulting from rankings that it published in June 2023 of the top 300 such groups according to their worldwide revenues in 2022 (see www.insuramore.com/rankings/brokers).

These were drawn from a database of more than 450 insurance broking groups globally – including the 100 listed here based in the UK – that was itself built up since 2021 using the following sources:

Public disclosures made by the broking groups on the ‘About Us’ pages of their websites or in the sections dedicated to investor and/or media relations Requests for further disclosure sent to appropriate contacts within the broking groups Articles and references in the insurance trade press and