Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2023: Methodology
Insuramore possesses a detailed knowledge of the global (and UK) insurance broking market resulting from rankings that it published in June 2023 of the top 300 such groups according to their worldwide revenues in 2022 (see www.insuramore.com/rankings/brokers).
These were drawn from a database of more than 450 insurance broking groups globally – including the 100 listed here based in the UK – that was itself built up since 2021 using the following sources:Public disclosures made by the broking groups on the ‘About Us’ pages of their websites or in the sections dedicated to investor and/or media relations Requests for further disclosure sent to appropriate contacts within the broking groups Articles and references in the insurance trade press and
My Perfect Insurance Week: Beverley Bates, Markel Law
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Beverley Bates, advice services director at Markel Law, shares her thoughts.
Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £5m - £6m
BMS - JCB Insurance Services - McClarrons - Oxford Insurance Brokers (belonging to USI Holdings during 2022) - Premierline Direct (Allianz Business Services) - Principal Insurance - Radius Insurance Solutions (Radius Payment Solutions) - Wesleyan Financial Services (Wesleyan Assurance Society)
Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £6m - £7.5m
Attis Insurance Brokers - Brunel Group - CBC Partnership (Paladin Holdings) - Circle Group - Freedom Services Group - Konsileo - MD&H Insurance Services - Tedaisy Insurance Group - The Insurance Octopus (Verastar) - Wrightsure Insurance Group
Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2023: Introduction
Welcome to the Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers, which Insurance Age has put together for a second year running with the help of Insuramore.
Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Bandings
Brokers are listed in bands of UK generated non-life broking revenue
Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £7.5m - £10m
Academy Insurance Services - A-One Insurance Group - Bedford Insurance Services Group - Berkeley Insurance Group (Maxted Capital) - CSP - Flint Insurance Group - McGill and Partners - Movo Insurance Brokers - One Broker - Premium Choice - TH March Group …
Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £10m – 12.5m
Broker Direct - C&C Insurance Brokers - Hood Group - NFP - One Sure Insurance - St Giles - Thomas Carroll Group - TL Dallas
Top 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £12.5m - £15m
Amwins Global Risks (Amwins) - ATEC Group Holdings (Kester Capital) - Bartlett Group - EGL Holdings - iRevolution Group - SEIB Insurance Brokers (Benefact Group) - Source Insurance