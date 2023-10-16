Headline makers – October 2023
The hottest stories from 1 to 30 September.Top 5 most read
Markerstudy to merge with Atlanta Group in £1.2bn deal
www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/7953682/markerstudy-to-merge-with-atlanta-group-in-ps12bn-deal
RSA swoops for NIG and FarmWeb in £520m deal
www.insuranceage.co.uk/commercial/7953639/rsa-swoops-for-nig-and-farmweb-in-ps520m-deal
Insurance sector facing FCA ‘big bombshell’ on commission model – Michael Sicsic
www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/7953676/insurance-sector-facing-fca-big-bombshell-on-commission-model-michael-sicsic
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
More on Broker
Prosura makes first broker buy
Wakefield-based Prosura has struck its first deal, buying First Stop Insurance Brokers in Sheffield, Insurance Age can reveal.
Double digit profit rise at Kelliher in 2022 as turnover ticks up
Kelliher Insurance Group boosted post-tax profit by 11.5% in 2022 to £868,137.
The Broker Investment Group backed SSP buys BLS
Stevenson Seacombe Partnership has bought 100% of BLS Insurance, a £2.5m gross written premium broker based in Bury, as backer The Broker Investment Group upped its stake in the business.
Brown & Brown buys two in Northern Ireland
Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought claims management firm Davison & Associates (NI) and insurance consultancy business Davison Lamont in Northern Ireland through its hub ABL Group.
Broker Expo 2023: Influencers warned about what they post on social media
Social media influencers are putting themselves at risk by posting about high value possessions when they are out of the house.
Sompo International joins Biba as 22nd partner
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has partnered with Sompo International, its 22nd partner.
Broker Expo 2023: Value of cyber insurance is the panel – says PIB security chief
The top value in cyber insurance is the panel on offer to clients, ahead of even the payout they might receive, according to PIB group information security officer Jason Ozin.
Broker Expo 2023: Data “armistice” to lead to greater info sharing and better decisions
Sharing data across the industry will help insurers and brokers make more informed decisions for their customers, according to panellists at Broker Expo yesterday.