Headline makers – October 2023

The hottest stories from 1 to 30 September.

Top 5 most read

Markerstudy to merge with Atlanta Group in £1.2bn deal

RSA swoops for NIG and FarmWeb in £520m deal

Insurance sector facing FCA ‘big bombshell’ on commission model – Michael Sicsic

