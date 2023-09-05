Gallagher snaps up leisure and holiday broker Lifesure Group

Gallagher has gained ‘additional scale’ in the leisure sector following the purchase of a specialist broker.

The deal for Lifesure Group was attractive because the business has a ‘very positive’ reputation in the holiday and leisure insurance market, according to Gallagher UK and Ireland retail CEO Michael Rea.

Rea said: “This thriving business has a portfolio of specialisms that are complementary to our existing business, and provides us with additional scale in niche areas.

“Lifesure has been established for over 50 years and has a very positive reputation in the specialist holiday and leisure