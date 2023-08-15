Northern Ireland broker relocates key branch

AbbeyAutoline is celebrating its 50th anniversary by enhancing its high street presence in Northern Ireland, with the relocation of its Newtownards branch new premises in the town centre.

AbbeyAutoline has made a significant investment in the new premises, located on Old Cross Street in Newtownards, County Down, and will employ 17 staff.

The broker said the relocation of the Newtownards branch reaffirms the company’s long-term commitment to the high street, with 440 staff employed in 15 branches across Northern Ireland.

Expansion

The move is part of AbbeyAutoline’s continued expansion strategy, following its launch in 2020 after the integration of Abbey Insurance and Autoline