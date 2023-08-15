Insurance Age

Northern Ireland broker relocates key branch

AbbeyAutoline is celebrating its 50th anniversary by enhancing its high street presence in Northern Ireland with the relocation of its Newtownards branch to a new town-centre premises. Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker has made a significant investment in the new premises, located on Old Cross Street in Newtownards, and will employ 17 staff. Pictured is James O’Hara, AbbeyAutoline branch manager and Ashleigh White, AbbeyAutoline, assistant branch manager
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

AbbeyAutoline is celebrating its 50th anniversary by enhancing its high street presence in Northern Ireland, with the relocation of its Newtownards branch new premises in the town centre.

AbbeyAutoline has made a significant investment in the new premises, located on Old Cross Street in Newtownards, County Down, and will employ 17 staff.

The broker said the relocation of the Newtownards branch reaffirms the company’s long-term commitment to the high street, with 440 staff employed in 15 branches across Northern Ireland.

Expansion 

The move is part of AbbeyAutoline’s continued expansion strategy, following its launch in 2020 after the integration of Abbey Insurance and Autoline

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

My Perfect Broker Week: Aon’s Alexa Owen

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Alexa Owen, head of private clients at Aon shares her thoughts.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: