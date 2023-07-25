Only 32% of SME brokers understand ESG aims – CII research

Fewer than a third of staff at small brokers understand the environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals of their firm, according to the research from the Chartered Insurance Institute.

The CII Broking Community New Generation group surveyed brokers to help them navigate the ESG challenge, and discovered that small brokers have a number of issues.

Research showed larger brokers have an individual or committee responsible for considering ESG, while this was not the case for SME brokers.

Smaller brokers, and generally those outside of the larger brokers, are hamstrung by a lack of resources on ESG, stifling decision making and strategy planning, the CII concludes.

