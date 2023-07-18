Motorbike broker MCE enters into administration
Motorbike broking specialist MCE Insurance Limited entered into administration last night, it has been confirmed.
The Northamptonshire-based broker places its motorbike customers into Sabre Insurance.
Sabre released a statement saying an independent expert would now review if the business it underwrites can continue to either trade, be sold or arrange an orderly wind down. Customer policies will remain in force and all claims will be paid.
We have been talking and liaising with the Financial Conduct Authority for several weeks around this. Policies will not get cancelled. Geoff Carter
Sabre CEO and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Flood Re policy numbers grow to more than 265,000
Mutual reinsurer Flood Re covered 265,826 policies in the year to 31 March 2023 – a 3.6% rise on the previous 12 months.
New WTW Networks MD John Read sees “wealth of opportunities”
John Read has hailed the “wealth of opportunities” after stepping up to be managing director of WTW Networks.
Broking Success: Targeting the 100-year milestone
WH&R McCartney is believed to be the oldest independent broker in Scotland. With only a handful of years left to go until its centenary, directors Graeme Robb and Alan Kirkwood are confident of further growth and success for the Motherwell-based firm.
Ian Barclay leaves Ardonagh
Ian Barclay, managing director of Geo Agriculture, has left Ardonagh.
Opinion: SLAPP legislation changes and the insurance industry
Judges in the UK have been given powers to dismiss lawsuits, labelled by the UK government as intended to curtail the freedom of speech of journalists, at an early stage. Joe Wornham, senior technical underwriter – media liability at CNA Hardy, analyses the insurance implications of this new legislation and the impact on the UK broker community.
Zurich exits regional and national broker personal lines channels
Zurich UK has today announced plans to refocus its personal lines home and motor business to concentrate on high net worth through Zurich Private Clients, alongside its MGA and partnership channels.
MGA stops underwriting and passes book to broker
Centrix Underwriting Management Ltd is passing its customers and renewals over to a broker, Insurance Age understands.
Biba grows net assets to more than £5m
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed a 21% increase in members’ funds to £5.1m at the end of 2022.