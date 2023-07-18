Insurance Age

Motorbike broker MCE enters into administration

Motorbike
Motorbike broking specialist MCE Insurance Limited entered into administration last night, it has been confirmed.

The Northamptonshire-based broker places its motorbike customers into Sabre Insurance.

Sabre released a statement saying an independent expert would now review if the business it underwrites can continue to either trade, be sold or arrange an orderly wind down. Customer policies will remain in force and all claims will be paid.

We have been talking and liaising with the Financial Conduct Authority for several weeks around this. Policies will not get cancelled. Geoff Carter

Sabre CEO and

