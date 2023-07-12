Win a weekend trip to Venice by signing up now to attend Broker Expo

Birmingham, the new home of Broker Expo, is famously reported to have more miles of canals than Venice in Italy.

However, with a population of more than a million and a size of 10 miles across, the City Council notes that Birmingham dwarfs the Italian city state of Venice, so comparisons of canal length are not very helpful.

If you want to make you own comparison then sign up to attend Broker Expo on 12 October at the Birmingham NEC; and by doing so you will be in with a chance of winning a weekend trip for two to Venice including flights and accommodation.

Network

The Broker Expo event gives brokers the chance to network with many of the most important insurers, MGAs and service providers in the UK, with 85% of previous attendees saying they had more than 10 meetings when they attended.

You will also have a chance to attend session focusing on everything from M&A to the war for talent; optimising client outcomes to combatting underinsurance.

Win

So don’t delay, sign up here today and you could be in with a chance of visiting not one, but two cities famous for canals; one for work and one for pleasure.

The competition runs until 5pm on Friday 21 July so get you skates on.

For more information click here.