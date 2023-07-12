Win a weekend trip to Venice by signing up now to attend Broker Expo
Birmingham, the new home of Broker Expo, is famously reported to have more miles of canals than Venice in Italy.
However, with a population of more than a million and a size of 10 miles across, the City Council notes that Birmingham dwarfs the Italian city state of Venice, so comparisons of canal length are not very helpful.
If you want to make you own comparison then sign up to attend Broker Expo on 12 October at the Birmingham NEC; and by doing so you will be in with a chance of winning a weekend trip for two to Venice including flights and accommodation.
Network
The Broker Expo event gives brokers the chance to network with many of the most important insurers, MGAs and service providers in the UK, with 85% of previous attendees saying they had more than 10 meetings when they attended.
You will also have a chance to attend session focusing on everything from M&A to the war for talent; optimising client outcomes to combatting underinsurance.
Win
So don’t delay, sign up here today and you could be in with a chance of visiting not one, but two cities famous for canals; one for work and one for pleasure.
The competition runs until 5pm on Friday 21 July so get you skates on.
Blog: 'Do the right thing' to grow your own culture and future leaders
Broker management teams face many challenges in the post pandemic world, not least defining their company culture and attracting the next generation of talent. Mike Edgeley, group CEO of the Clear Group, offers a perspective on one roadmap to potential success.
PSC Insurance buys Turner Rawlinson
Australian group PSC Insurance has bought London-based broker Turner Rawlinson, according to filings at Companies House.
Clear buys One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke
Clear Group has continued its push into the managing general agents sector buying One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke.
iCAN teams up with Insurance Age as official UK Broker Week partner
Insurance Age is delighted to announced the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network as an official partner of the inaugural 2023 UK Broker Week.
Stevenson Seacombe Partnership buys 51% of fellow TBIG member Whitefield Insurance
Stevenson Seacombe Partnership has bought a 51% holding in fellow The Broker Investment Group firm member Whitefield Insurance based in Ramsbottom, Lancashire.
New fronting firm to help flush capacity into UK commercial specialty MGAs
A new private-equity backed fronting firm has won approval from the the Prudential Regulatory Authority to start business.
Turnover up but profits slip at Thomas Carroll
Thomas Carroll Group grew turnover by 11.2% in 2022, but increased expenses and investment spending knocked profits lower.
Blog: Why is M&A moving to Europe and what does it mean for independent UK brokers?
As UK broker M&A targets become scarcer, smaller players are bound to follow the major consolidators into Europe argues Greg Cant, UK Financial Services Partner at Clearwater International.