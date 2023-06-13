Buyers circle up-for-sale UK motor capacity provider Accredited

Accredited is in a sale process with a number of buyers interested in purchasing the business, owner R&Q has confirmed.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, R&Q Insurance Holdings reported yesterday: “A process is underway for the potential sale of Accredited, with interest expressed from a number of parties.

“In addition, a variety of strategic alternatives are being explored in relation to R&Q Legacy.”

The company is splitting out its run-off specialist R&Q Legacy and Accredited into separate firms.

Personal lines backer

Accredited is the program management arm of R&Q, and in recent years it has