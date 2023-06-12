Headline makers – June 2023
The hottest stories from 1 to 31 MayThe top 5 most read
Markerstudy and Ardonagh Retail in merger talks
https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/7952973/markerstudy-and-ardonagh-retail-in-merger-talks?check_logged_in=1
Allianz to close Home & Legacy
https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/insight/7952935/allianz-to-close-home-legacy
Zurich launches new broker proposition
https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/7952930/zurich-launches-new-broker-proposition
Binders could be next in FCA commissions crackdown – compliance experts
https:/
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Interview: Clare Lebecq, SRG
Clare Lebecq has worked hard to get to the top. She tells Insurance Age her story and goals with Specialist Risk Group, and shares her views on diversity and inclusion and work culture.
Turnover ticks up but profits down at SEIB in 2022
SEIB Insurance Brokers grew revenue by 1% to £12.4m in 2022, a year that concluded with it becoming part of Lloyd & Whyte.
The benefits and potential pitfalls of broker clubs
As Zurich becomes the latest major insurer to introduce a club for brokers, Ida Axling investigates the evolution of these offerings, and whether they remain as attractive to intermediaries as they were in the past.
Broking success: Retaining independence and recruiting fresh talent
Richard Ingleby, managing director of Castlemead Insurance Brokers, highlights the importance of independent intermediaries and the need for more younger employees to infiltrate the sector.
Lycetts reports record revenue for 2022
Lycetts grew revenue by nearly 9% in 2022 to £25.6m, as pre-tax profit rose 12% year-on-year to £3m.
New MGA Capacity Insights targets travel and consumer markets
Managing general agent Capacity Insights has launched in the UK accident and health insurance market with a particular focus on travel, health, dental and personal accident schemes.
People Moves: 5 – 9 June 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
A return of cash flow underwriting – is this common sense or a kamikaze approach?
As interest rates rise, talk is growing of a return to cash flow underwriting. Popular in the 1980s and 1990s, this is when insurers underwrote unprofitably, but were covered by strong returns. There is concern that insurance could be heading for the ultimate race to the bottom, reports Saxon East.