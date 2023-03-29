Vitale Digital becomes Biba associate

Vitale Digital has become the 30th British Insurance Brokers’ Association associate.

Headquartered in Kent, Vitale Digital specialises in providing the insurance market with technology and digital solutions.

The trade body detailed the firm can also offer members expertise and support with their premium builder package, which is a suite of digital solutions designed solely for brokers and MGAs.

Vitale Digital services will include digital lead generation and distribution, video production, CRM onboarding, website design and build, broker portal and web application development