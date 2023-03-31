People Moves: 27 - 31 March 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves within the insurance industry.

Featuring: MS Amlin, Tysers, Pen Underwriting and R&Q

MS Amlin names head of risk analytics

MS Amlin has named Jessica Turner as head of risk analytics, effective 26 June 2023.

Turner will report to Martin Burke, director of underwriting performance.

She joins MS Amlin from Guy Carpenter where she spent over four years as a managing director and head of international catastrophe advisory. Prior to this, Turner spent over two years at Lloyds Banking Group as a senior manager and has also held