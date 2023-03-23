Ardonagh reports adjusted Ebidta growth of 22% to £389m

Ardonagh has increased its income by 30% to $1.5bn (£1.23bn), and adjusted Ebitda by 22% to $476m in its financial results for the 12 months ending 31 December 2022.

The group stated that its mergers and acquisitions pipeline remains active with more than 70 transactions, and the annualised value of the pipeline is over $100m of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The consolidator did not supply a breakdown of figures for results in each division.

In the UK, our advisory business was buoyed by a growing demand for private healthcare, while the retail business adapted to the FCA market reforms, and continued to innovate on