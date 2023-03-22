Castleacre buys private client insurance broker Merritt

Castleacre has bought Merritt Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Jonathan and Franky Merritt, the founders of Merritt, will work alongside the Castleacre team over the next two years as client policies are transferred.

Both businesses are independent insurance brokers, that specialise in looking after clients with complex insurance requirements.

Castleacre has offices in the UK and Europe, while Merritt is based exclusively in the UK with offices in London and Lincolnshire. Merritt’s offices will no longer remain as the business moves over to Castleacre.