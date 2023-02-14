Insurance Age

Light on the horizon for brokers squeezed by rising professional indemnity costs

rising-costs
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Brokers have faced rising professional indemnity costs amid a perfect storm of factors driving rate increases. But now the market is beginning to settle, although some firms will still face significant headwinds

Over the space of just five years, insurance broker Ketan Patel has seen his professional costs rise four-fold.

PI costs are one of the reasons why the owner of Surrey-based Artemis Insurance Brokers is questioning his commitment to independent broking.

Patel says: “I’ve said to myself several times, ‘is it worth it?’ I speak to a lot of brokers because of the relationships I’ve had, and we are all in the same boat. One had to go on unrated paper just to continue trading, a couple of years ago

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

Biba demands FCA turn up the heat on authorisations ‘burndown’

The Financial Conduct Authority is taking “far too long” to authorise firms seeking to trade general insurance business for the first time and also needs to up its game on key c-suite broker approvals, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Graeme Trudgill told Insurance Age.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: