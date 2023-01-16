Insurance Cares: Broker helps launch home contents cover aimed at closing premium poverty gap

ECH Facilities has launched a home insurance policy in partnership with the Salvation Army to help people with lower incomes to protect their contents.

The policy, SAGIC Core Home, was developed by specialist broker ECH Facilities and is underwritten by Salvation Army General Insurance Corporation. It provides £30,000 of contents and £10,000 alternative accommodation cover for just £4 per month.

Neil Bresler, managing director at ECH Facilities, designed the policy and said it will enable people with less disposable income to protect some of their contents for the first time, and help close the premium poverty gap.

He said: “The sad truth is