Certua: Rise of the embedded insurance specialist

Certua is helping insurers get products to brokers quickly through its advanced digital capabilities. Co-founder Luke Bewley explains how Certua will make its mark on the UK broking and insurance space.

Lloyd’s insurer Beazley had a problem. It wanted to expand into the UK’s fast growing digital schemes market.

How could it hook into broker’s websites fast and effectively without it taking months, if not years?

Enter Certua.

Embedded insurance

Certua is an embedded insurance specialist. In simple terms, it provides the technology for insurers to sit behind brokers’ websites that sell directly to the public.

In another example of its insurance work, it can hook up insurance firms to