Review of the Year 2022: Richard Tuplin, CEO, Towergate

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year Richard Tuplin, CEO, Towergate offer his reflections on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months.

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

That has to be becoming CEO of Towergate, it’s been a real highlight, and not just of 2022 but of my career. It’s a fantastic business and being part of Ardonagh brings a whole extra level of opportunity. Perhaps the icing on the cake was that after five years away running Ethos, I’m back again reporting to advisory CEO Rob Worrell, that to me is a real success!

What has been the most over-hyped insurance trend of 2022 and why?

The use of