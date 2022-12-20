Review of the Year 2022: Chris Sime, GRP group markets director

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year GRP group markets director Chris Sime offers his reflection on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

No question, the investment made into GRP by Brown & Brown in June, bringing another major US player into the UK market.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance trend of 2022 and why?

Amazon entering the insurance market; it’s been all over the news for setting up…. (drum roll)……another price comparison website.

What was the most surprising industry event (leader job change/acquisition) of 2022 and why?

GRP winning the Insurance Age