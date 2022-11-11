Broker Expo 2022: Insurers urged to ‘get rid’ of volume barriers on new broker agencies
Insurers have been urged to get rid of broker minimum premium commitment levels which ‘stymie consumer choice’.
Minimum commitment levels have been growing over the last five years, whereby insurers will only give brokers agencies if they promise to put through a minimum level of premium.
Speaking at The Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Coventry yesterday, Toby Clegg, founder of Clegg Gifford and Co, pictured, was asked what would be on his top five wish-list from insurers.
An important one, was to ‘get rid’ of the minimum commitments.
“Get rid of minimum commitment,” he told the audience during the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Roll of honour - brokers reveal UK’s best commercial lines insurers
- Aviva grows GWP but COR worsens
- John Dunn named MD of Brokerbility as Julie Rayson-Flynn departs
- ‘You would be a fool to ignore a business like Amazon’
- Axa Commercial makes three broker facing appointments
- In Depth: On the road again - haulage under the spotlight
- NMU takes the crown in Age’s 2022 Broker Satisfaction Survey