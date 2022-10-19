Top 75 UK Brokers: Directory - £10m – £15m
Acrisure • AssuredPartners (GTCR) • ATEC Group Holdings (Kester Capital) • Devitt Insurance Services • EGL Holdings • iRevolution Group • Lloyd & Whyte Group • NFP (Madison Dearborn Partners) • Premium Choice • Reich Group • Romero Insurance Brokers • SEIB Insurance Brokers (Benefact Trust) • Source InsuranceAcrisure
Senior staff Grahame Millwater, president, insurance; Jason Howard, president, Acrisure International; Mark McIlquham, president, Acrisure UK Retail; Simon Hedley, CEO, Acrisure Re
Head office address
UK and International, Walsingham House, 35 Seething Lane, London, EC3N 4AH
Acquisitions since 1 July 2021 Two in the UK
Number of staff 415+ staff for UK headquartered Acrisure Partners and Acrisure International Holdings
14,000 globally
Regional branches Four UK Acrisure partners
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]e.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Biba vows to fight for brokers in FCA meeting on fair value assessments
- Insurers and brokers detail employee help amid cost-of-living crisis
- Stonegate BI judgement criticised for giving insurers potential furlough 'windfall'
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Introduction
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Analysis
- Amazon partners with Ageas, LV and Co-op on home insurance launch
- Aviva adds Dave Martin as Gareth Hemming exits