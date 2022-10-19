Top 75 UK Brokers: Directory - £25m – £30m
Abacai Holdings • Griffiths & Armour • Kingfisher Insurance Holdings / Kingsbridge Contractor (NSM Insurance Group) • Prestige Insurance Holdings (Capital Z (Prestige) Partners)Abacai
Senior staff Mark Wilson, founder CEO & co-chairman; Edward Spencer-Chuchill, co-chairman; Jamie Hay, co-founder, MD of finance, strategy and M&A; Colin Price, co-founder, MD of transformation; Bob Thaker, CEO of Complete Cover Group and chairman of Key Claims
Head office address
Axiom House, The Centre, Feltham, TW13 4AU
Acquisitions since 1 July 2021 None
Number of staff 260
Regional branches N/A
Specialisms Private car
Longest serving member of staff Cheryl Hughes, finance
