Top 75 UK Brokers: Directory - £25m – £30m

Top 75 Bandings 25 to 30
Abacai Holdings • Griffiths & Armour • Kingfisher Insurance Holdings / Kingsbridge Contractor (NSM Insurance Group) • Prestige Insurance Holdings (Capital Z (Prestige) Partners)

Abacai

Senior staff Mark Wilson, founder CEO & co-chairman; Edward Spencer-Chuchill, co-chairman; Jamie Hay, co-founder, MD of finance, strategy and M&A; Colin Price, co-founder, MD of transformation; Bob Thaker, CEO of Complete Cover Group and chairman of Key Claims

Head office address

Axiom House, The Centre, Feltham, TW13 4AU

Acquisitions since 1 July 2021 None

Number of staff 260

Regional branches N/A

Specialisms Private car

Longest serving member of staff Cheryl Hughes, finance

