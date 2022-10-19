Top 75 UK Brokers: Directory - £40m – £50m
Clear (ECI Partners) • Specialist Risk Group (HGGC) • TysersClear Group
Senior staff Mike Edgeley, CEO; Howard Lickens, executive chairman Timothy Money, CFO; Philip Williams, COO; Victoria Canton, group HR director
Head office address
Great Tower Street, London, EC3R 5AA
Acquisitions since 1 July 2021 HR Jennings; Kent Insurance; Proaktive; Centor Risk Management; GSI Commercial Services
Number of staff 602
Regional branches 15
Specialisms General commercial, property, construction, professional risks and right of light
Longest serving member of
