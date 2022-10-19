Top 75 UK Brokers: Directory - £100m – £125m
Granite Holdings (Quartz Holdings) • LocktonGranite
Senior staff Alan Keating, CEO; Mike Lloyd, MD; Kyle Tyrrell, CFO
Head office address
98 Liverpool Road, Formby, Merseyside, L37 6BS
Acquisitions since July 2021 Carrot Risk Technologies Limited (November 2021)
Number of staff 1136
Regional branches London, Reading, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool and Formby
Specialisms Non-standard motor and non standard household
Longest serving member of staff Mike Owen, 25 years
Ownership Majority privately held; minority PE
Rising
