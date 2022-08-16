Jensten makes fourth deal in a month
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will bring £13m gross written premiums to the group.
The High-Wycombe based business mainly works for commercial clients locally and has a life sciences and biomedical field specialism, in addition to providing insurance solutions for hot air balloon owners.
J. Bennett & Son was founded in 1908 and Mathews Comfort was established in 1851, the two joined forces in 2017 and the combined businesses employ 25 people across the two offices.
Alista
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Experts warn that cost of living crisis could increase ghost broking cases
- Private equity duo buys UK General plus Precision Partnership
- LV issues fire and subsidence warning amid heatwave
- People Moves: 8-12 August 2022
- MGAs rising up GRP’s buying plans
- Top 5 read stories: 8-12 August 2022
- Smyth flags M&A opportunity following UK General deal