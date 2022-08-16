Jensten makes fourth deal in a month

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will bring £13m gross written premiums to the group.

The High-Wycombe based business mainly works for commercial clients locally and has a life sciences and biomedical field specialism, in addition to providing insurance solutions for hot air balloon owners.

J. Bennett & Son was founded in 1908 and Mathews Comfort was established in 1851, the two joined forces in 2017 and the combined businesses employ 25 people across the two offices.

Alista