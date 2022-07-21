FCA warns of Borland Insurance clone

CEO of Borland Insurance, John Silcock, told Insurance Age that the clone had been using the firm’s logo but stated that no customers had been affected by the scam.

He declined to comment further.

The FCA posted details of the clone firm on its website stating it was based in Edinburgh on 3 Hill Street, using the email address [email protected]

It flagged in its warning that the authorised company actually operates on 15 Hill Street, Edinburgh, with the email address of