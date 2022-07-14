Verlingue increases turnover for 2021

The business revealed in a statement that profit before tax decreased by 4.3% to £2.9m (2020: £3m). The organisation said this was a result of continued investment in the business.

Neil Campling, executive chairman, said: “The business is satisfied with the results for the period and with the continued growth in revenue to remain a prominent independent insurance and benefits broker in the UK.

“The second half of the year saw the business return to normal from the challenges of Covid-19 and we