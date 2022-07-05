Konsileo secures £4.7m in funding

Growth Tech originally invested in Konsileo in 2018 and provided £3.23m in the current round. New investors include a £900,000 investment from ACF Investors, a UK venture capital fund, and angel investors.

Konsileo, which doubled in size in 2021 to 75 people and run rate gross written premium of £25m, plans to use the investment to accelerate its recruitment of UK insurance brokers and further develop its technology platform.

Its proprietary broking platform offers built-in compliance checks