Gallagher acquires Erimus Group

Erimus is an established retail insurance broker with a strong presence in the North East of England, serving a mainly regional commercial client base.

The Stockton-on-Tees based firm was founded in 1986, has circa 2,500 clients, and employs around 40 risk professionals. It was previously privately owned.

Gallagher detailed that it already has an extensive branch network across the UK and the acquisition of Erimus adds further quality and scale to the firm’s operations in the North East, and