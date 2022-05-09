Carlyle funds buy NSM in £1.44bn deal
The transaction values NSM at $1.77bn (£1.44bn). NSM’s portfolio of UK brokers includes the likes of Kingfisher and Kingsbridge.
White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
Manning Rountree, chief executive officer of White Mountains, commented: “The NSM team has done a tremendous job building a market-leading specialty insurance distribution platform. It has been our pleasure to partner with
