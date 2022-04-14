AbbeyAutoline buys BMG Insurance

Established in 1972 by Brian McGurgan, BMG Insurance has an additional office in Newtownbutler.

The broker has a portfolio of commercial clients and also offers a wide range of personal policies and specialises in motor and haulage insurance.

The forthcoming acquisition arrives as AbbeyAutoline, which is part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings Group, continues its expansion strategy.

Growth

The company, created in 2020 after a merger between Abbey Insurance and Autoline, is one of the