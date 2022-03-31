KGM buys Eridge Underwriting Agency
A-Plan’s KGM Underwriting Services has bought Eridge Underwriting Agency, for an undisclosed sum
The deal for the managing general agent which caters for specialist and higher rated motor insurance is expected to close in May.
According to KGM, the purchase will strengthen its broker product suite covering all private and commercial motor classes and maintain its focus on being a flexible and agile alternative to composite insurers.
The takeover follows on from the transfer in September to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- FCA warns of Direct Line clone
- Gallagher unveils suite of UK retail leadership changes in the South
- In depth: Employment practices liability: getting back to business?
- Mark Coffey leaves Atlanta
- Opinion: Legal disputes rise as tough times get tougher
- FOS insurance backlog stretched to over 9000 cases
- Igo4 creating 100 jobs in Peterborough