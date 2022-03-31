KGM buys Eridge Underwriting Agency

A-Plan’s KGM Underwriting Services has bought Eridge Underwriting Agency, for an undisclosed sum

The deal for the managing general agent which caters for specialist and higher rated motor insurance is expected to close in May.

According to KGM, the purchase will strengthen its broker product suite covering all private and commercial motor classes and maintain its focus on being a flexible and agile alternative to composite insurers.

The takeover follows on from the transfer in September to