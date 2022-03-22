Protection brokers eye general insurance
Protection distributor Enduralife is now offering existing customers buildings and contents insurance.
Current customers who are either homeowners or tenants can choose to purchase buildings insurance, contents insurance or a combination of the two.
Insurance will be provided by Paymentshield who will cover standard cases and Ceta will cover non-standard arrangements.
The protection specialist stated that there were plans to extend building and contents insurance to new customers in the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]