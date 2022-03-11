Aon suspends Russian operations
Aon CEO, Greg Case, confirmed yesterday (10 March) that the business had suspended its operations in Russia due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Case said: “The escalation of the conflict in Ukraine continues to cause the senseless loss of life to innocent civilians, and the intentional destruction of schools, civilian property and infrastructure. It is why we have made the decision to suspend operational activity in Russia, including putting our colleagues in Russia on paid leave.
“Right
